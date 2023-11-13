Cântăreața SZA a obținut nouă nominalizări, în timp ce Taylor Swift a devenit prima artistă care a primit șapte nominalizări la importanta categorie „Cântecul anului”, cu hitul ei, „Anti-Hero”. Ceremonia de decernare a premiilor va avea loc duminică, 4 februarie, relatează CNN. 

Iată lista completă a artiștilor nominalizați: 

Albumul anului 

Boygenius – „The Record” 

Janelle Monae – „The Age of Pleasure” 

Jon Batiste – „World Music Radio” 

Lana Del Rey – „Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” 

Miley Cyrus – „Endless Summer Vacation” 

Olivia Rodrigo – „Guts” 

SZA – „SOS” 

Taylor Swift – „Midnights” 

Înregistrarea anului 

Billie Eilish – „What Was I Made For?” 

Boygenius – „Not Strong Enough”

 Jon Batiste – „Worship” 

Miley Cyrus – „Flowers” 

Olivia Rodrigo – „Vampire” 

SZA – „Kill Bill” 

Taylor Swift – „Anti-Hero” 

Victoria Monet – „On My Mama” 

Melodia anului 

Billie Eilish – „What Was I Made For?” 

Dua Lipa – „Dance the Night” 

Jon Batiste – „Butterfly”

 Lana Del Rey – „A&W” 

Miley Cyrus – „Flowers” 

Olivia Rodrigo – „Vampire” 

SZA – „Kill Bill” 

Taylor Swift – „Anti-Hero” 

Cel mai bun artist debutant 

Coco Jones 

Gracie Abrams 

Fred Again 

Ice Spice 

Jelly Roll 

Noah Kahan 

Victoria Monet 

The War and Treaty 

Cea mai bună interpretare pop solo 

Billie Eilish – „What Was I Made For?” 

Doja Cat – „Paint the Town Red” 

Miley Cyrus – „Flowers” 

Olivia Rodrigo – „Vampire” 

Taylor Swift – „Anti-Hero” 

Cea mai bună interpretare pop duo/grup 

Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish – „Never Felt So Alone” 

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – „Candy Necklace” 

Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile – „Thousand Miles” 

SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers – „Ghost in the Machine” 

Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice – „Karma” 

Producătorul anului, Non-clasic 

Jack Antonoff 

Dernst „D’Mile” Emile II

Hit Boy 

Metro Boomin 

Daniel Nigro 

Cel mai bun album rap 

Drake & 21 Savage – „Her Loss” 

Killer Mike – „Michael” 

Metro Boomin – „Heroes & Villains” 

Nas – „King’s Disease III” 

Travis Scott – „Utopia” 

Cea mai bună interpretare rap 

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – „The Hillbillies” 

Black Thought – „Love Letter” 

Coi Leray – „Players” 

Drake & 21 Savage – „Rich Flex” 

Killer Mike ft. Andre 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – „Scientists & Engineers” 

Cel mai bun album country 

Brothers Osborne – „Brothers Osborne” 

Kelsea Ballerini – „Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” 

Lainey Wilson – „Bell Bottom Country” 

Tyler Childers – „Rustin’ in the Rain” 

Zach Bryan – „Zach Bryan” 

Cea mai bună interpretare solo country 

Brandy Clark – „Buried” 

Chris Stapleton – „White Horse” 

Dolly Parton – „The Last Thing on My Mind” 

Luke Combs – „Fast Car” 

Tyler Childers – „In Your Love” 

Cel mai bun album rock 

Foo Fighters – „But Here We Are” 

Greta Van Fleet – „Starcatcher” 

Metallica – „72 Seasons” 

Paramore – „This Is Why” 

Queens of the Stone Age – „In Times New Roman…” 

Cea mai bună interpretare rock 

Arctic Monkeys – „Sculptures of Anything Goes” 

Black Pumas – „More Than a Love Song”

 Boygenius – „Not Strong Enough” 

Foo Fighters – „Rescued” 

Metallica – „Lux Æterna” 

Cel mai bun album R&B 

Babyface – „Girls Night Out” 

Coco Jones – „What I Didn’t Tell You” 

Emily King – „Special Occasion”

 Summer Walker – „Clear 2: Soft Life EP” 

Victoria Monet – „Jaguar II” 

Cea mai bună interpretare R&B 

Chris Brown – „Summer Too Hot”

 Coco Jones – „ICU” 

Robert Glasper ft. Sir & Alex Isley – „Back to Love” 

SZA – „Kill Bill” 

Victoria Monet – „How Does It Make You Feel” 

Cel mai bun album de muzică alternativă 

Arctic Monkeys – „The Car” 

Boygenius – „The Record” 

Gorillaz – „Cracker Island” 

Lana Del Rey – „Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” 

PJ Harvey – „I Inside the Old Year Dying” 

Sursa: Tabu.RO

Articolul precedentData la care se deschid târgurile de Crăciun din România
Articolul următorNicolae Ciucă mărturisește ce înțelegere a vrut să facă cu social democrații: „Am rugat PSD să avem un acord. Nu s-a întâmplat chestiunea asta”
Realitatea de Craiova

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR