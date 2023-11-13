Cântăreața SZA a obținut nouă nominalizări, în timp ce Taylor Swift a devenit prima artistă care a primit șapte nominalizări la importanta categorie „Cântecul anului”, cu hitul ei, „Anti-Hero”. Ceremonia de decernare a premiilor va avea loc duminică, 4 februarie, relatează CNN.
Iată lista completă a artiștilor nominalizați:
Albumul anului
Boygenius – „The Record”
Janelle Monae – „The Age of Pleasure”
Jon Batiste – „World Music Radio”
Lana Del Rey – „Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
Miley Cyrus – „Endless Summer Vacation”
Olivia Rodrigo – „Guts”
SZA – „SOS”
Taylor Swift – „Midnights”
Înregistrarea anului
Billie Eilish – „What Was I Made For?”
Boygenius – „Not Strong Enough”
Jon Batiste – „Worship”
Miley Cyrus – „Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – „Vampire”
SZA – „Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – „Anti-Hero”
Victoria Monet – „On My Mama”
Melodia anului
Billie Eilish – „What Was I Made For?”
Dua Lipa – „Dance the Night”
Jon Batiste – „Butterfly”
Lana Del Rey – „A&W”
Miley Cyrus – „Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – „Vampire”
SZA – „Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – „Anti-Hero”
Cel mai bun artist debutant
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monet
The War and Treaty
Cea mai bună interpretare pop solo
Billie Eilish – „What Was I Made For?”
Doja Cat – „Paint the Town Red”
Miley Cyrus – „Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – „Vampire”
Taylor Swift – „Anti-Hero”
Cea mai bună interpretare pop duo/grup
Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish – „Never Felt So Alone”
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – „Candy Necklace”
Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile – „Thousand Miles”
SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers – „Ghost in the Machine”
Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice – „Karma”
Producătorul anului, Non-clasic
Jack Antonoff
Dernst „D’Mile” Emile II
Hit Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Cel mai bun album rap
Drake & 21 Savage – „Her Loss”
Killer Mike – „Michael”
Metro Boomin – „Heroes & Villains”
Nas – „King’s Disease III”
Travis Scott – „Utopia”
Cea mai bună interpretare rap
Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – „The Hillbillies”
Black Thought – „Love Letter”
Coi Leray – „Players”
Drake & 21 Savage – „Rich Flex”
Killer Mike ft. Andre 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – „Scientists & Engineers”
Cel mai bun album country
Brothers Osborne – „Brothers Osborne”
Kelsea Ballerini – „Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”
Lainey Wilson – „Bell Bottom Country”
Tyler Childers – „Rustin’ in the Rain”
Zach Bryan – „Zach Bryan”
Cea mai bună interpretare solo country
Brandy Clark – „Buried”
Chris Stapleton – „White Horse”
Dolly Parton – „The Last Thing on My Mind”
Luke Combs – „Fast Car”
Tyler Childers – „In Your Love”
Cel mai bun album rock
Foo Fighters – „But Here We Are”
Greta Van Fleet – „Starcatcher”
Metallica – „72 Seasons”
Paramore – „This Is Why”
Queens of the Stone Age – „In Times New Roman…”
Cea mai bună interpretare rock
Arctic Monkeys – „Sculptures of Anything Goes”
Black Pumas – „More Than a Love Song”
Boygenius – „Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters – „Rescued”
Metallica – „Lux Æterna”
Cel mai bun album R&B
Babyface – „Girls Night Out”
Coco Jones – „What I Didn’t Tell You”
Emily King – „Special Occasion”
Summer Walker – „Clear 2: Soft Life EP”
Victoria Monet – „Jaguar II”
Cea mai bună interpretare R&B
Chris Brown – „Summer Too Hot”
Coco Jones – „ICU”
Robert Glasper ft. Sir & Alex Isley – „Back to Love”
SZA – „Kill Bill”
Victoria Monet – „How Does It Make You Feel”
Cel mai bun album de muzică alternativă
Arctic Monkeys – „The Car”
Boygenius – „The Record”
Gorillaz – „Cracker Island”
Lana Del Rey – „Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
PJ Harvey – „I Inside the Old Year Dying”
Sursa: Tabu.RO